COLLEGE SOCCER: IWCC women shutout Indian Hills, men draw

NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western women's soccer earned a 6-0 shutout against Indian Hills on the road on Wednesday.

The Reivers netted five goals in the first half and added one more in the second.

As a team, they totaled nine shots on goal off of 10 shots.

Marta Llopis scored the first goal on a free kick from 25 yards out in the 11th minute. Hanna Schimmer scored three minutes later off a cross from Llopis to beat the keeper one-on-one.

Nicole Navarro scored an unassisted goal in the 18th minute off a free kick in the box and Llopis netted her second goal off a long pass from Aika Tobaru that found its way into the box.

Vinyet Club scored the final goal of the first half in the 39th minute when Schimmer found her on a through ball in the box.

Llopis completed the hat trick in the 53rd minute when Schimmer sent another through ball into the box.

Iowa Western goalkeeper Rosemary Elliott recorded two saves.

Iowa Western is now 11-3-1 and will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home in the final game of the regular season.

For the first time this season, NJCAA Division 1 No. 1 Iowa Western men's soccer didn't earn a win after leaving Indian Hills with a 2-2 draw.

The Reivers took 20 shots, seven of which were on goal. The Warriors totaled 17 shots, five of which were on goal.

Indian hills opened the scoring in the 21st minute off a penalty kick but the Reivers responded right back when Timothy Mason scored off an assist from Ibrahim Conde less than a minute later.

Jesus De Vicente gave IWCC the lead in the 79th minute with an assist from Conde on a shot from the left side of the net.

But with under two minutes left in regulation, Indian Hills tied the game with a header.

Neither team scored in overtime.

Iowa Western is now 14-0-1 and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Marshalltown.