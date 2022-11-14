COLLEGE SOCCER: Reiver women open national with win

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western women's soccer overcame a first-half deficit on Sunday to defeat No. 4 Polk State 2-1 in the first match at the national tournament in Evans, Georgia.

Polk State scored the opening goal of the match just six minutes into the contest and held its 1-0 lead through the first half.

The Reivers bounced back minutes into the second half when Hanna Schimmer scored in the 48th minute to tie the game. The two squads battled back and forth but with just five minutes left in regulation Marta Llopis scored to give the Reivers the lead.

Iowa Western's defense limited Polk State to just three shots on goal and goalie Bella Washington made two saves.