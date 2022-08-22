COLLEGE SOCCER: Reiver women open season with pair of losses

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western women's soccer opened up the season against some of the top teams in the country this past weekend playing at No. 12 Monroe Community College on Sunday and against No. 6 Butler Community College at Monroe Community College on Saturday.

The Reivers lost both games lost to Butler 4-0 and Monroe 5-1.

Against Butler, the Grizzlies netted a pair of goals in each half and their goalkeeper made eight saves.

Monroe jumped out to an early start in the second game, scoring three goals in the first half.

They extended their lead to 4-0 in the 45th minute but Council Bluffs native and Abraham Lincoln graduate, freshman Hanna Schimmer, scored the first goal of her college career in the 62nd minute to cut the lead to 4-1.

Monroe Community College scored one goal in the 70th minute to end the game.

Iowa Western goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow made nine saves in the second game.

The Reivers finished with six shots.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in its home opener against Kansas City Kansas Community College.