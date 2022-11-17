COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers advance to championship

Iowa Western women’s soccer scored three goals in the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s national championship semifinal to earn a 4-2 victory over Eastern Florida State College and earn a spot in the national championship game in Evans, Georgia.

The Reivers jumped out to a hot start when Nicole Navarro Aguilar scored in the sixth minute, but the Titans answered back less than a minute later to tie the game.

Iowa Western’s offense continued to roll and Lou Brossault found the back of the net in the 12th minute off an assist from Hannah Schimmer.

Schimmer scored a goal of her own in the 28th minute to give the Reivers a 3-1 lead.

Eastern Florida State scored the final goal of the first half in the 41st minute to make the score 3-2.

Both defense stepped up in the second half with neither offense able to get much going. Shimmer finally put the game out of reach in the 72nd minute with her second goal.

Iowa Western finished the game with 13 shots, eight of which were on goal.

Goalkeeper Bella Washington made four saves.