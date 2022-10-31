COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers advance to district championship

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western women's soccer is one game away from the national tournament after defeating Indian Hills 4-0 on Sunday at home in the Region 11 Tournament Championship.

The Reivers scored two goals in each half and held Indian Hills to just one shot on goal.

Julia Duarte scored the opening goal two minutes into the game off an assist from Nanami Hata and Paula Boza. Mara Llopis stretched the lead to 2-0 just three minutes later off an assist from Boza and Nicole Navarro Aguil.

Pilar Casas scored an unassisted goal in the 66th minute, and Hata put the finishing touches on the game with a score in the 85th minute.

Iowa Western will host No. 14 Illinois Central College at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Central District Championship.