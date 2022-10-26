COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers advance to regional final

NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western women’s soccer soared to an 8-1 victory over Iowa Central on Wednesday in the Region 11 Tournament Semifinals. The Reivers scored four goals in the first half and four goals in the second.

Iowa Western is now one win away from the district final.

“I’m super excited, super happy about the performance,” Iowa Western head coach Adam Sanchez said. “We wanted them to be ruthless today and they created chances and they put them away.”

Lou Brossault found Nicole Navarro Aguilar on the left wing just four minutes into the game, who crossed the ball to Hanna Schimmer, for a header off the crossbar before scoring on the rebound.

“It’s very exciting and we’re all pumped,” Schimmer said about the win. “We’re just excited to see who we play next. … I think our practices have played a key role and we all have come together and figured out how each other plays and we’ve been using our strengths to get the results.

“… When I finally find my groove it’s really fun to connect with everybody and we all get really excited and it was just fun.”

Lexie Cook scored in the 17th minute of a cross from Schimmer. Julia Duarte scored from just outside of the box on a laser to the top right corner of the net less than a minute later.

In the 23rd minute, Paula Boza sailed one over the defenses head and Courtney Harrison tapped it into the goal to give the Revivers a 4-0 lead.

Brossault got a goal of her own in the 55th minute after capitalizing on a mistake by the defense and scored another goal in the 58th minute after beating the goalkeeper one-on-one.

Marta Llopis scored just two minutes later after Schimmer’s shot bounced off the post and back to Llopis who passed it into the goal. Schimmer scored her second goal less than a minute later after beating a defender on the sideline and dribbling the ball to the goal before sliding it past to the goalie to give her team an 8-0 lead.

“(Schimmer) is awesome,” Sanchez said. “She’s a monster and no one can defend her. She’s amazing.”

Iowa Central scored its lone goal late in the second half to break the clean sheet.

“It’s massive,” Sanchez said about the win. “We needed a good victory here. We wanted it to be comfortable just to show our class and I think we did that. We were able to spread the minutes around today and get rested and just all of our focus now is on Indian Hills.

Iowa Western is now 13-3-1 on the season. They will play Indian Hills in the championship at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Iowa Western.

“We have a bulletin board in our locker room and we try to get those goals,” Schimmer said. “We have a list we try to reach every game. … By reaching those goals it just leads us closer to our end goal.”