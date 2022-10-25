COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers clinch spot in regional championship

Iowa Western freshman goalkeeper Hector Munoz made propelled NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men’s soccer to a victory over Iowa Central in the Region XI semifinals on Tuesday at home, making multiple big saves including a save on a penalty kick to keep a clean sheet.

The Reivers converted a penalty kick of their own and scored once in the second half to secure a 2-0 win and a spot in the regional championship.

“I’m happy because we won,” Munoz said. “We had a great game.”

Iowa Western head coach Mike Brown said he was happy with his team’s performance.

“It was a professional result on our part,” he said. “We do what we need to do and you get the job done and you move on.”

Sophomore Ibrahim Conde broke through in the seventh minute to earn a penalty kick which

Jesus De Vicente snuck past the goalkeeper for the early lead.

But Iowa Central got a chance of its own with eight minutes left in the half when they earned a kick from the spot, but goalkeeper Hector Munoz made the save, preserving the clean sheet.

“I don’t know,” Munoz said about his thoughts before the PK. “It was lucky.”

“It’s preparation, process and performance,” Brown said about the save. “We’ve spent all year, I think guys had four or five PKs on him. He’s been just pelted. He kept believing, he kept working at it, and you could tell in just his mentality in that, he was telling his guys get the rebound. That was a great moment for him. I’m really proud of him. He had the best game. He’s the reason we won this game.”

The Revivers continued to apply pressure and saw it pay off in the 50th minute when Junior Casillas slotted one past the goalkeeper to take a 2-0 lead.

This is the ninth shutout of the season for Iowa Western.

“Because of that communication, because we have great center backs because we have great coaches and we train a lot in our process and we can see it in the games,” Munoz said about what has led to the defensive success.

Iowa Western will play Indian Hills at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game at home with a spot in the district championship on the line.

“We have another tough one on Saturday,” Brown said. “We’ll just figure it out and go from there. That’s the thing. All year it’s been trying to get them to grow up. … 2-0 win, you win and you go on from there.”