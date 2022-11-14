COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers cruise to victory in game one

Iowa Western men's soccer started its national tournament on Monday with a dominating 4-2 victory over Eastern Oklahoma State College in Melbourne, Florida.

The Reivers led 4-1 early in the second half before finally conceding a second goal in the 82nd minute.

Iowa Western opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a goal from Oskar Greven and Timothy Mason scored off an assist from Ibrahim Conde in the 12th minute to give the Reivers a 2-0 lead.

Eastern Oklahoma cut the deficit to one in the 35th minute when Eduardo Santos found Gustavo Teodoro for a goal.

Iowa Western responded in the second half when Wawa Palga netted a pair of goals, the first coming 10 seconds into the second half and the next in the 48th minute.

Eastern Oklahoma State's Fernando Gil scored the final goal.

Iowa Western goalkeeper Hector Munoz finished with two saves.

Iowa Western will be in action next against Salt Lake Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. If they win they can clinch the group and a spot in the semifinals.