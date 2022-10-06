COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers down Lakers

Iowa Western men's and women's soccer teams defeated Iowa Lakes on the road on Wednesday in a pair of shutouts, with the men's team winning 2-0 and the women winning 4-0.

In the men's game, the Reivers scored one goal in each half. Ibrahim Conde scored both goals, betting the first one 17 seconds into the match off an assist from Timothy Mason. He scored the second goal in the 79th minute unassisted.

Reiver goalkeeper Hector Munoz recorded three saves.

Iowa Western is now 13-0 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Iowa Central Community College.

The women's team battled Iowa Lakes for a good portion of the first half, but Paula Boza found the back of the net in the 45th minute off an assist from Reese Johnson to give her team a 1-0 lead headed into the break.

The Reivers turned on the pressure in the second half.

Marta Llopis scored the second goal, of the game, in the 57th minute off an assist from Boza, Lexie Cook found the back of the net in the 59th minute off an assist from Hanna Schimmer, and Lou Brossault stretched the lead to four in the 75th minute. Aika Tobaru and Pilar Casas set up the fourth goal.

Iowa Western is now 8-3-1 and will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Friday at Hawkeye Community College.