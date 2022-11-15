COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers fall to Salt Lake CC, end season

Iowa Western men's soccer saw its season come to an end on Tuesday in the NJCAA National Tournament in Melbourne, Florida after losing to Salt Lake Community College 2-0.

Salt Lake netted one goal in the 18th minute when Santiago Delfino found Ty Sanchez. Sanchez added an insurance goal in the 64th minute to seal the win.

Iowa Western struggled on offense, mustering only four shots, two of which were on goal. The Bruins on the other hand finished five five shots on goal.

It was a chippy game that featured 24 fouls, seven yellow cards and a red card.

The Reivers were responsible for 13 fouls, four yellow cards and the red card.

Goalkeeper Hector Munoz recorded three saves.

Iowa Western ends the season with a record of 17-3-1.