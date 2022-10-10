COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers roll over weekend

Iowa Western men's and women's soccer combined for three shutouts over the weekend.

NJCAA Division I Iowa Western men's soccer defeated Iowa Central 1-0 on the road on Saturday and No. 8 women's soccer defeated Hawkeye Community College 3-0 on Friday and Iowa Central 6-0 on Saturday.

All three games were played on the road.

In the men's game, Eyifehn Forfor scored the lone goal in the 20th minute off an assist from Vitor Bello.

The game turned chippy for the remainder of the game with the two sides combining for six yellow cards. Iowa Central was responsible for four of them.

Reiver goalkeeper Hector Munoz finished with two saves.

The men are now 14-0 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Indian Hills.

Nicole Navarro Aguilar led the Reivers with three goals over the weekend, netting a hat trick against Iowa Central.

Marta Llopis scored two goals, finding the back of the net in both games.

Courtney Harrison, Pilar Casas, Addison Moser and Vinyet Clua all scored once over the weekend.

Lou Brossaulr and Nanami Hata each dished out two assists over the weekend and Julia Duarte, Pilar Casas, Lexie Cook and Hanna Schimmer all recorded one.

The women are now 10-3-1 on the season and will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Indian Hills.