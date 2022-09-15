COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers score three in second half to earn win

NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western men's soccer earned a 4-1 victory over Hawkeye Community College on Wednesday on the road, after pouring on three goals in the second half.

The Reivers and Red Tails were tied 1-1 at the half.

Hawkeye netted the first goal of the game in the 17th minute when David Lapan-Islas found Joe Farlow to take the early lead.

The Red Tails held the lead for nearly 26 minutes before Iowa Western's Jaehyuk Moon found Junior Casillas for the equalizer in the 43rd minute.

The second half belonged to the Reivers. Edoardo Deglinnocent scored off an assist from Ibrahim Conde in the 57th minute, Eyifehn Forfor scored unassisted in the 65th minute and Conde scored an unassisted goal in the 76th minute.

Besides the one goal allowed, Iowa Western's defense shut down Hawkeye, limiting them to one shot on goal all game. The Reivers on the other hand had 17 shots on goal.

Iowa Western is now 9-0 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Iowa Central Community College.