COLLEGE SOCCER: Reivers score two late to clinch group

Iowa Western women's soccer clinch the top spot in its group on Monday after scoring two goals in the final ten minutes to defeat Seminole State College 3-1 in Evans, Georgia.

After a scoreless first half, Seminole State struck first scoring just 27 seconds into the second half when Natalie Montanez found Jada Ryan for the goal.

Iowa Western answered back in the 64th minuet when Lexie Cook passed the ball to Nicole Navarro Aguilar who slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to tie the game.

Neither offense was able to find the back of the next for nearly 20 minutes as it looked like the Reiver were destined for overtime.

But with under eight minutes left Marta Llopis beat the goalkeeper one on one to take a 2-1 lead. Addison Moser sealed the victory with a goal in the 89 minute. Paula Boza recorded the assist on the final goal.

Iowa Western goalkeeper Bella Washington recorded four saves on five attempts.

Iowa Western will learn its semifinal opponent on a later date.