COLLEGE SOCCER

COLLEGE SOCCER: Venaria, Fukunishi net hat tricks in win

Iowa Western

NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western Men's soccer doused Scott Community College 13-0 on the road on Saturday to stay undefeated.

Nine Reivers scored goals throughout the game, including Virorio Venaria and Shota Fukunishi, who both finished with hat tricks.

Oskar Greven, Ibrahim Conde, Junior Casillas, Daniel Martinez-Rey, Valentin Rytter, Valentin Rytter, Isaac Della Zakli, and Kevin Becerril were the other goal scorers.

Iowa Western totaled 57 shots, 13 of which were on goal.

Casillas and Martinez-Rey led IWCC with three assists a piece. Diego Quintana, Greven, Patient Katembo, Edwin Cisneros and Becerril all recorded one assist.

Scott Community College didn't finish with a single shot on goal.

The Reivers led 7-0 at the half and netted six more in the second half.

Iowa Western is now 8-0 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hawkeye Community College.

