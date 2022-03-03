College Softball: DMACC sweeps IWCC

Iowa Western Community College softball lost both halves of a home doubleheader to Des Moines Area Community College on Thursday, snapping a 6-game win streak.

The Reivers lost the first game 2-0 and the second game 9-3.

In the first game, DMACC pitcher, Abby Glangan only allowed two hits and struck out seven batters. The Bears' offense plated two runs in the top of the fifth to win.

The Bears led the entirety of the second game as well.

DMACC scored two runs in the top of the first and added two more in the top of the second to take a 4-0 lead.

Iowa Western responded with two in the bottom and one in the third to close the gap to 4-3.

But the Bears sealed the game with three in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Iowa Western is now 13-7 on the season and will be in action next in two games on Friday at Gale Wickersham. They will place State Fair at 11 a.m. and North Iowa Area Community College at 3 p.m.

DMACC (11-0) 000 020 0 --- 2 5 1

Iowa Western (13-7) 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0

DMACC 220 030 2 -- 9 8 1

Iowa Western 021 000 0 -- 3 7 0