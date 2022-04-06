COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Iowa Western sweeps Southwestern

Iowa Western softball swept a road doubleheader at Southwestern Community College on Wednesday, winning 14-2 and 12-3.

The Reivers started the day with Karis Gifford hitting a single before Jael Wilde doubled her in two batters later. The Reivers scored two more runs on situational hits to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Spartans scored one in the bottom half.

Iowa Western stranded one in the top of the second but kept Southwestern off the scoreboard with a strikeout and two groundouts.

Myla Beckstrom doubled in a pair of runs in the top of the third to stretch the lead to 5-1, and Emily Brouse struck out three more pitchers in the bottom of the third.

The Reivers stranded two in the top of the fourth but kept the Spartans off the board with a pair of groundouts and a strikeout.

The floodgates opened in the top of the fifth, with Iowa Western scoring nine runs. Southwestern scored one in the bottom to make the final score 14-2.

The Reivers picked up right where they left off in the second game, scoring two in the top of the first.

Olivia Kyes hit a solo home run, and Wilde hit a doubled and was scored by Myla Beckstrom.

The Reivers added three more in the top of the second after holding the Spartans scoreless in the first. Tayler Floyd advanced to first on a base on balls, and Olivia Valdez got on via a fielder's choice. Karis Gifford scored on a single up the box, and Kyes singled in to score Gifford.

Southwestern loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but a diving play from Kyes ended the inning.

Both teams scored two in the third to make the score 7-2 and the Spartans closed the gap to 7-3 in the fourth.

Myla Beckstrom singled to start the top of the fifth, Valdez blasted a double, and Kambrie Stuart hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to five runs.

Southwestern loaded the bases again in the bottom half of the inning but were once again held scoreless.

The Reivers piled on four more runs in the six after a double from Kyes and a home run from Wilde to make the score 12-3.

Iowa Western is now 28-12 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home against Marshalltown in a doubleheader.