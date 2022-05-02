 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers drops final four games

  • Updated
Iowa Western

NJCAA Division I No. 16 Indian Hills softball won four games against Iowa Western Community in Ottumwa on Saturday and Sunday, ending the Reivers regular season on a four-game losing streak. 

Indian Hills won the first game 10-2, the second game 13-0, the third game 8-0 and the final game 16-2. 

Amayia Hernandez, Rylee Konowalchuk and Jael Wilde all recorded an RBI at some point during the weekend. 

The Reivers were held to 12 hits over four games and the Warriors finished with 41.

Iowa Western finishes the regular season with a record of 41-19. The postseason matchup for Iowa Western will be announced at a later date. 

