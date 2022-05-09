COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers fall in regional tournament

Iowa Western softball ended its season on Saturday with a pair of losses in the Region XI tournament in West Burlington.

The Reivers entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, but fell to the No. 3 seed Southeastern 10-1 in the first round and ended the season with a 3-1 loss against Marshalltown.

The Reivers end the season on a six-game losing streak and a 41-21 record overall.

In the first game, Southeastern scored four in the second inning, four in the fourth and two in the fifth. Iowa Western tried to rally in the bottom of the fifth but only managed one run.

The Reivers tallied two hits as a team, with Karis Gifford hitting a single and Amayia Hernandez blasting a solo home run.

NJCAA Division I No. 16 Indian Hills won the tournament to earn a spot in the Midwest District tournament.

Iowa Western took an early lead in game two, scoring a run in the bottom of the first. But Marshalltown scored two in the top of the second and added an insurance run in the fourth to seal the win.

Camryn Milley recorded the lone RBI for the Reivers.

Milley and Olivia Keys both hit doubles for the only extra-base hits of the game for IWCC.

Karis Gifford, Olivia Kyes, Jael Wilde, Milley, Karlie Chonis and Myla Beckstrom all recorded hits.