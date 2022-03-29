COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers split doubleheader

Iowa Western softball split a home doubleheader on Tuesday against NJCAA Division II No. 20 Iowa Lakes, losing the first game 5-0 before bouncing back to win game two 9-5.

In the first game, the Reivers looked strong out of the starting gate, forcing a 1-2-3 inning with a ground ball, fly out and a strikeout. But the Lakers returned the favor, retiring Iowa Western in order.

Freshman pitcher Emily Brouse earned her second strikeout of the game to end the threat in the top of the second. Freshman Olivia Keys recorded the first hit for the Reivers in the bottom of the second but was left on base.

The Lakers took the lead in the top of the third with two solo home runs. Iowa Western freshman Rylee Konowalchuk singled and stole second in the bottom of the inning but was also stranded.

Sophomore Tayler Floyd caught two fly balls, and Brouse struck out another batter to keep Iowa Lakes off the base in the fourth, but the Reivers left two more runners on base after an error and single by freshman Camryn Milley.

Iowa Lakes sealed the game in the top of the fifth with three more runs to take a 5-0 lead.

Iowa Western had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn't produce a run.

The second game also started well for Iowa Western, with freshman pitcher Ava Knoll striking out the first three batters, but Iowa Lakes retired the Reivers in order in the bottom half of the inning.

The Lakers recorded a hit and took advantage of an error in the second, but Knoll struck out the next three batters to keep Iowa Lakes off the scoreboard.

Iowa Western scored in the bottom of the second to take a three-run lead. Freshman Amayia Hernandez singles and stole second and Kyes single to place runners on corners. Hernandez scored on the throwdown, and freshman Jael Wilde hit a two-run home run.

Iowa Lakes cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the third, but Milley hit a solo home run to stretch the lead back to three.

Iowa Lakes refused to go away, scoring twice in the top of the fourth and twice in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

The Reivers' offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Myla Beckstrom, Kaycie Barber and Hernandez all hit singles, and Kyes blasted a double.

After neither team scored in the sixth, Iowa Lakes closed the game out when Barber made a diving play in center field for out one, and Wilde made a catch in shallow left field for out two and made the final out on a ground ball.

Iowa Western is now 25-9 on the season and will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Southeastern Community College.