COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers sweep Blackhawks

Iowa Western softball swept Southeastern Community College on Friday in a home doubleheader to earn the first win in its inaugural game at the new Dr. John and Jean Marshall Baseball-Softball Complex.

The Reivers won the first game 13-5 and game two 12-8.

In the first game, the Blackhawks loaded the bases in the top of the first but freshman pitcher Ava Knoll recorded a strikeout to keep Southeastern scoreless.

Iowa Western went down in order in the bottom of the first, but sophomore Tayler Floyd tracked two balls in center field and freshman Kambrie Stuart picked off a runner at first to keep the game at 0-0.

The Reivers offense sparked in the bottom of the second when freshman Amayia Hernandez hit one out of the park.

Sophomore Myla Beckstrom advanced to first via a base on balls and Floyd blasted a two-RBI double. Rylee Konowalchuk singled in a run and the Reivers scored again on an error. Olivia Kyes stretched the lead to 5-0 with a two-RBI single.

The Blackhawks responded with five runs in the top of the third to tie it up.

Beckstrom reached first after being hit by a pitch but was stranded in the bottom of the third.

The defense held strong in the fourth, forcing a double play and earning the last out on a diving catch from Jael Wilde.

Iowa Western’s offense found its groove again in the fourth. Freshman Karis Gifford hit a lead-off single and scored on a two but Kyes. Camryn Milley followed it up with a two-run home run to make the score 8-5.

The Reivers recorded two more strikeouts in the top of the fifth.

Iowa Western continued to roll in the bottom of the fifth when Beckstrom hit a home run to start the inning. Floyd reached on an error and Gifford hit an RBI-triple.

After holding the Blackhawks scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Reivers won via mercy rule walk-off after Milley and Hernandez hit back-to-back bombs. Konowalchuk scored the winning run after reaching first on an error, second on a wild pitch, third on a passed ball and scoring on an error.

Game two was much of the same. The Blackhawks opened up the game by scoring two in the top of the first, but the Reivers responded with a single from Kyes and a home run from Wilde in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game.

Southeastern scored one more in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead, but Iowa Western took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning.

Wilde hit a lead-off home run, Milley blasted a single, Hernandez advanced to first on a base on balls and Beckstrom hit a home run to give Iowa Western a 6-3 lead.

The Blackhawks closed the gap to 6-5 in the top of the fourth, but the Reivers scored four more in the bottom. Stuart and Gifford hit back-to-back singles to start the inning and a sacrifice bunt put them in scoring position.

Situational hitting scored one run, Milley walked and stole second, an error allowed Gifford to score and Hernandez singled in a run.

The Reivers stretched their lead to 12-5 in the bottom of the sixth after Gifford hit a single, Kyes reached on an error, Wilde doubled in a run and Beckstrom blasted a two-RBI double.

Southeastern scored three more runs, but couldn’t complete the rally.

Iowa Western is now 32-12 on the season and will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Saturday at home against Indian Hills Community College.