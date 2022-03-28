COLLEGE SPORTS: Reiver baseball and softball in action over weekend

Iowa Western head baseball coach Marc Radin earned the 900th win of his career this weekend as the Reivers split a doubleheader on Sunday at Kirkwood Community Collège

The IWCC softball team was also in action over the weekend, winning four games at home against Southeast Community College and Ellsworth Community College.

The baseball team lost game one, 1-0, before bouncing back to win 12-10 in the second game.

The softball team started the weekend with an 8-0 win over Southeast on Saturday before defeating Ellsworth 12-0 later in the day.

Their success carried over into the second day where they defeated Ellsworth 10-3 to start the day and ended the weekend with a 14-0 victory.

The baseball team also defeated Kirkwood Community College 12-1 on Monday.

For the baseball team, Dylan Robertson led the Reivers with five hits over two games, including two doubles. He recorded three RBIs. Dayvin Johnson totaled four RBIs after hitting a grand slam.

Stats for the softball team were not available for the fourth game, but the Reivers recorded 30 hits through the first three games.

Karlie Chonis recorded a home run in all three games and finished with seven RBIs.

The softball team is now 22-9 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a doubleheader against Iowa Lakes Community College.

In Monday’s game, Alec Patino led IWCC with three hit and four RBIs, including a two-run home run.

The baseball team is now 16-6 and will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.