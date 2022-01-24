 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE TRACK

College track: IWCC breaks records at Northwest Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Western

Iowa Western track and field competed at the Northwest Open in Maryville, Missouri this past weekend, winning nine events.

Cortney Watkins broke a track record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.03 seconds, and Michael Buchanan qualified for nationals in the event with an 8.06.

Buchanan broke the meet record in the long jump with a leap of 7.41 meters

Tajh Hamm started his season by breaking the meet record in the 600 yard run with a time of one minute, 11.17 seconds.

Andrew Brown placed second in the 600 with a 1:11.87.

Nicholas Kiprotich also had a big day. He took first in the 3000 meter with a time of 8:27.65. It is the fifth fastest NJCAA time.

Sophomore Nemoy Cockett recorded the second-best NJCAA toss in the weight throw with a distance of 16.04 meters.

Sophomore Terresha Walcott started her season off with a first-place finish in the 60-meter dash to qualify for the NJCAA national meet. She ran a 7.64.

People are also reading…

Dyandra Gray placed first in the 200 meter with a 25.15, and Nichisha Pryce broke the track record in the 600 meter with a 1.24.03.

Mercy Biwott placed second in the 5-kilometer with a nation-leading time of 17:54.46. Alliyah McNeil set a meet record in the high jump after clearing 1.77 meters.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert