College track: IWCC breaks records at Northwest Open

Iowa Western track and field competed at the Northwest Open in Maryville, Missouri this past weekend, winning nine events.

Cortney Watkins broke a track record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.03 seconds, and Michael Buchanan qualified for nationals in the event with an 8.06.

Buchanan broke the meet record in the long jump with a leap of 7.41 meters

Tajh Hamm started his season by breaking the meet record in the 600 yard run with a time of one minute, 11.17 seconds.

Andrew Brown placed second in the 600 with a 1:11.87.

Nicholas Kiprotich also had a big day. He took first in the 3000 meter with a time of 8:27.65. It is the fifth fastest NJCAA time.

Sophomore Nemoy Cockett recorded the second-best NJCAA toss in the weight throw with a distance of 16.04 meters.

Sophomore Terresha Walcott started her season off with a first-place finish in the 60-meter dash to qualify for the NJCAA national meet. She ran a 7.64.

Dyandra Gray placed first in the 200 meter with a 25.15, and Nichisha Pryce broke the track record in the 600 meter with a 1.24.03.

Mercy Biwott placed second in the 5-kilometer with a nation-leading time of 17:54.46. Alliyah McNeil set a meet record in the high jump after clearing 1.77 meters.