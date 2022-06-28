COLLEGE TRACK: IWCC's Marshall heads to North Texas

After four years, Iowa Western head track coach Doug Marshall is moving on to the NCAA Division I level.

The University of North Texas announced on Monday that they were hiring Marshall to take over the program.

"I want to thank Coach Marshall for his time at Iowa Western," Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said in a press release. "He has taken our program to the next level. We wish him well in his new position in Texas."

Marshall's impact on the Reivers will be missed. He led the Reivers to their first team national championship while head coach when the women's indoor team won in 2021.

The women's indoor team also won the title in 2022 and won the outdoor title this past season.

The men's team earned program-best finishes in both indoor and outdoor national championships in 2022. They finished third in indoor and runner-up in outdoor.

"I would like to thank our administration during my time here at Iowa Western," Marshall said. "Four years ago, Jeremy Capo trusted me to help elevate this program to become a national contender and I am forever grateful for the opportunity. Shane Larson has been an incredible man to work for over the past year and I am blessed for his leadership."

He is also a three-time USTFCCCA National Coach of the Year.

His teams also won seven ICCAC Region XI Titles, finished with 28 individual champions in track and field and cross country, 61 NJCAA All-Americans, 158 USTFCCCA All-Americans, five USTFCCCA NJCAA Division I Athletes of the Year and 31 NJCAAA All-Academic student-athletes.

"Coach Marshall has put his stamp on the Reiver Track and Field and Cross Country Program," Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson said. "His commitment during his time at Iowa Western has created one of the top Two-Year programs in the country. He has shown his ability to build a complete program and we look forward to watching him take his talents to the NCAA Division I level. We will start a national search to determine his successor immediately."

"Iowa Western will always have an incredibly large place in my heart as I have grown so much during my time here," Marshall said. "I want to thank my staff; they have gone over and beyond the normal duties as a coach and played a major part in what we were able to accomplish. Most of all thank you to all the incredible young men and women I have had the pleasure to work with at Iowa Western. Their selflessness and dedication to be elite in everything they do is what makes us the best JUCO program in the nation. I will miss Iowa Western so much, but I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life at the University of North Texas."

