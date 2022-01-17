 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College Track: Mogos, Reivers perform in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Western

Iowa Western indoor track and field competed at the Graduate Classic Invite in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday and Saturday and finished with 10 top-ten finishes. 

"I was happy with the way we competed and performed this weekend," IWCC head coach Douglas Marshall said. "We still have a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement.”

The highlight of the day was Yonas Mongos taking second in the one-mile run with a time of four minutes, 11.46 seconds. His victory broke a 10-year old record held by Isaiah Samoei. 

He wasn't the only Reiver to qualify for nationals. Freshman Elisha Turner took 10th in the shout put with a throw of 15.12 meters. 

A few women also qualified for NJCAA Nationals. Sophomore Osayi Omorodion finished with two top-three finishing. She qualified for nationals in the long jump and 60 meter hurdles. 

Dyandra Gray also earned a spot at nationals by placing fifth in the hurdles with a time of 8.56 seconds. Sophomore Victory George will also be heading to nationals in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.70. 

People are also reading…

Freshman Andrew Brown placed third in the 600-meter and Shariden Richardson took sixth in the 1000.  

IWCC is in action next on Saturday at the Northwest Open hosted by Northwest Missouri. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert