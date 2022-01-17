College Track: Mogos, Reivers perform in Lincoln

Iowa Western indoor track and field competed at the Graduate Classic Invite in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday and Saturday and finished with 10 top-ten finishes.

"I was happy with the way we competed and performed this weekend," IWCC head coach Douglas Marshall said. "We still have a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement.”

The highlight of the day was Yonas Mongos taking second in the one-mile run with a time of four minutes, 11.46 seconds. His victory broke a 10-year old record held by Isaiah Samoei.

He wasn't the only Reiver to qualify for nationals. Freshman Elisha Turner took 10th in the shout put with a throw of 15.12 meters.

A few women also qualified for NJCAA Nationals. Sophomore Osayi Omorodion finished with two top-three finishing. She qualified for nationals in the long jump and 60 meter hurdles.

Dyandra Gray also earned a spot at nationals by placing fifth in the hurdles with a time of 8.56 seconds. Sophomore Victory George will also be heading to nationals in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.70.

Freshman Andrew Brown placed third in the 600-meter and Shariden Richardson took sixth in the 1000.

IWCC is in action next on Saturday at the Northwest Open hosted by Northwest Missouri.