COLLEGE TRACK: Reiver women claim national championship

For the first time in program history, Iowa Western women's track and field team is bringing home the national championship.

The Reivers won the three-day meet in Hutchinson, Kansas on Thursday through Saturday.

Iowa Western scored 117 points as a team, 19 more than runner-up New Mexico junior college.

Iowa Western men finished as runner-up with 85 points, 19 points behind champion South Plains College (TX).

Hilda Chebet won three individual championships for Iowa Western. She placed first in the women's 1,500 with a time of 4:47.59, won the 5,000 with a time of 17:59.92 and won the 10,000 with a time of 37:43.91.

Iowa Western's Antonia Sealy won the women's heptathlon with 4,872 points. She won the shot put, long jump and javelin throw portions of the competition.

Alliyah McNeil won the women's high jump after clearing 1.82 meters. Miracle Ailes won the women's long jump with a leap of 6.62. Victory George placed first in the women's triple jump with a distance of 12.46.

Courtney Watkins took home the title in the men's 110 hurdles with a time of 13.65.

Shakiel Dacres won the men's discus title with a throw of 54.77.