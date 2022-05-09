COLLEGE TRACK: Reivers sweep Region titles

Iowa Western men's and women's track swept the NJCAA Region XI Championships on Saturday. The men scored 280 points, defeating the runner-up Iowa Central by 68 points and the women finished with 310.5 points, 132 more than runner-up Iowa Central.

This is the first time in school history that both the men and women won the Region XI outdoor championship in the same season.

The four-day event started on May 1 with the multi meet.

Iowa Western swept the top two spots in the women's heptathlon with Antonia Sealth and Cadence Stanly placing first and second. Sealy won five of the seven events. Forest Pribbernow finished as the runner-up in the men's decathlon.

On day one, Nemoy Cocket won the men's hammer throw with a toss of 52.42 meters, Elizabeth Sebera won the women's hammer with a throw of 45.18, Michael Buchanan won the men's long jump with a leap of 7.58 and Miracle Ailes leaped 6.3 to take first in the women's long jump. Hilda Chebet won the women's 10,000-meter with a time of 37 minutes, 16.6 seconds.

Ailes broke the Region IX record in the women's high jump on day two, clearing 1.85. The previous record was 1.8 set last year by Iowa Western's Alliyah McNeil. Roman Smith and Tyler Missick tied for first in the men's high jump after both jumping 2 meters.

Cheyenne Fearon won the discus with a throw of 41.93, Christian Turner won the shot put with a throw of 15.48 and Nicholaus Smith jumped 14.88 to earn the win in the triple jump.

The women's 400-meter relay won with a time of 48.09, Dyandra Gray won the women's 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles with a 13.92 and 1:02.86, Cortney Watkins won the 110 men's hurdles with a time of 13.87 and the 400 hurdles with a 53.18, Hilda Chebet took victory in the 1500 with a 4:40.98, D'Andre Anderson won the men's 400 with a time of 46.9, Tirecia Walcott won the women's 100 with an 11.67 and the 200 with a 23.93 and Mercy Biwott won the 5,000 with an 18:63.78.

This is the fourth Region IX title for the women in five years.

With the victories, Iowa Western qualifies for the NJCAA National Championships which will take place starting on May 19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.