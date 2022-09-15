COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Iowa Western falls to No. 2 Indian Hills

Iowa Western volleyball fell to NJCAA Division I No. 2 Indian Hills on Wednesday on the road 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15) after the Reivers struggled on the attack.

The Reivers finished with a negative attacking percentage in two of the four sets, including the match-deciding fourth set where Iowa Western totaled six kills and 13 attacking errors.

Cherlin Antonio led IWCC in kills with eight, Madisyn Havermann added seven and Emmanouela Christodoulou totaled seven. Lulu Ahl dished out 21 assists and Tylee Fuller served three aces. Duru Ozkan finished with 14 digs and Rana Kamis added 13.

Iowa Western is now 7-7 on the season and will be in action next at 9 a..m on Friday against Casper College at the Wyobraska Tournament. Over the weekend, the Reivers will also play Northeastern Junior College, No. 16 Central Wyoming College and Western Nebraska Community College.