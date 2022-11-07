 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Reivers fall in district playoff

Iowa Western

Iowa Western volleyball fell in the district playoff to NJCAA Division I No. 6 Missouri State University - West Plains 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-20) to end the season on Sunday at the District Playoff at Vincennes University. 

Iowa Western started the day with a 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17) win over Vincennes. 

In the first match, Madisyn Havermann and Cherlin Antonio led the Reivers with 12 kills each and Eleona Sing added nine. Milica Radicevic dished out 36 assists and Tylee Fuller served four aces. 

Duru Ozkan led the team with 13 digs and Havermann blocked 11 shots. 

In the second match, Lauren Bodily led the team with nine kills, Radicevic dished out 27 assists, Rana Kamis served two aces and Ozkan totaled 24 digs. 

Iowa Western ends the season with a record of 20-17. 

