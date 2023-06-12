CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – St. Albert and Creighton graduate Brian O’Connor will be making his return to Omaha as his Virginia Cavaliers won game three of their Super Regional 12-2 over Duke on Sunday.

The College World Series, held from June 16-26, will be welcoming O’Connor and the Cavaliers for the sixth time in his tenure since 2004.

O’Connor himself has made six CWS appearances as a head coach (2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2023), one as an assistant coach at Notre Dame (2002, under longtime LSU and Notre Dame head coach Paul Mainieri) and one as a Creighton pitcher (1991).

Twice O’Connor has come out on top, winning with the Bluejays in 1991 – a moment that was an inspiration for the iconic sculpture outside CWS host Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha – and earning Virginia’s first baseball national championship in 2015.

In the next five seasons, the Cavaliers made just two NCAA Regional appearances, but have gotten back to the form that led to that title, earning their second trip in three years.

Following a runner-up finish in 2014, the Cavaliers were just 18-19 through injury-riddled months of March and April.

This year, the Hoos have been humming, winning their first 14 and heading into Omaha with a record of 50-13. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“Getting to Omaha is very, very difficult to do,” O’Connor said in a press conference after the Sunday win over Duke. “It takes a lot of things, it takes a lot more than just talent, and that’s why I’m so proud of these players that wear our uniform.”

The Cavaliers had to bounce back from a tough 5-4 game one defeat to the Blue Devils, outscoring Duke 26-4 combined in the two wins.

It’s also an emotional homecoming for O’Connor, who will be making the trip back home for the first time he has played or coached in the event without his father in attendance. John, 82, passed away in November.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing my mom, and giving her a big kiss, I’m just excited about that.”

Their last appearance under O’Connor began with a win, but was followed by back-to-back losses to eventual champions Mississippi State and Texas. Virginia was just 35-25 through Super Regionals.