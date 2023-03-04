Eight Iowa Western wrestlers made the finals of the NJCAA National Championships at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.

The eight Reivers who advanced were Jakason Burks (125 lbs), Fabian Padilla (157), Brett Mower (197), Nicole Montojo (101), Flavia Nagatani (116), Ferny Hernández (155), Larissa Gallo (170) and Yarissa Gallo (191).

Burks, Padilla and Mower were also named men’s wrestling All-Americans alongside Paul Ruff (133) and Malachi Bordovsky (141), while the team produced five wrestlers in the top eight.

Montojo, Nagatani, Hernandez, and both Gallo’s were All-Americans for the women’s team, along with Lorelei Wydra (116), Abigail Ahrens (130) and Zeriah George (191) for an NJCAA-leading eight.