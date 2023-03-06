Ferny Hernandez, Fabian Padilla and Brett Mower all became NJCAA national champions for Iowa Western at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.

Hernandez (155) became the second Reiver woman's wrestler to become a national champion with a victory by fall.

The Iowa Western women finished third in the team standings, as did the men.

Padilla (157) and Glenwood graduate Mower (197) etched their names in history as the best in the nation.

Mower won the first-place match by 10-9 decision, while Padilla also narrowly won 5-4.

Eight Iowa Western wrestlers made the finals of the NJCAA National Championships on Saturday.

The eight Reivers who advanced were Jakason Burks (125 lbs), Padilla (157), Mower (197), Nicole Montojo (101), Flavia Nagatani (116), Hernández (155), Larissa Gallo (170) and Yarissa Gallo (191).

Burks, Padilla and Mower were also named men’s wrestling All-Americans alongside Paul Ruff (133) and Malachi Bordovsky (141), while the team produced five wrestlers in the top eight.

Montojo, Nagatani, Hernandez, and both Gallo’s were All-Americans for the women’s team, along with Lorelei Wydra (116), Abigail Ahrens (130) and Zeriah George (191) for an NJCAA-leading eight.

