COLLEGE WRESTLING: Iowa Western downs Iowa Central in men's and women's duals

Iowa Western wrestling defeated Iowa Central in both the men's and women's road duals on Wednesday with the men winning 27-13 and the women winning on a tie breaker after both teams scored 27 points. The women won the tiebreaker by winning more matches.

In the men's dual Jakason Burks, Malachi Bordovsky, Malcolm Williams, Cole Price, Grant Lyman and Brett Mower all earned victories.

Burkes won via 16-0 technical fall, Bordovsky won with a 7-2 decision, Williams earned a 3-2 win, Price won with a 16-0 techfall, Lyman pinned his opponent early in the second period and Mower won with an 18-1 techfall.

In the women's dual, Nicole Montojo, Flavia Nagatani, Lorelei Wydra, Ferny Hernandez, Larissa Gallo and Yarissa Gallo all earned wins.

Monotojo won via forfeit, Nagatani won with a 10-0 techfall, Wydra earned a 14-4 techfall, Hernandez won with a 10-0 techfall, Larissa Gallo won via 10-0 technical fall and Yarissa Gallo won a 6-2 decision.

Both teams are in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Doane Invite in Crete, Nebraska.