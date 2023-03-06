McGwire Midkiff, senior at North Dakota State and former Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson wrestler, made the NCAA Championships with a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Championships on Sunday.

As a Yellow Jacket, Midkiff was eighth and a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and runner-up as a junior. The TJ senior took the final step to the mountain top with a Class 3A state championship in the 126-pound match in 2017.

Similar to his high school career, Midkiff took strides during his college career, going from 11-16 as a freshman at 133 to taking a redshirt year and finishing 12-2 as an unattached wrestler.

In 2019-20, the former Yellow Jacket went down to 125 and compiled a 12-9 record before appearing in nine matches the next year.

At this weekend's Big 12 Championships, Midkiff bounced back after losing the opening match by 4-2 decision, winning two by decision (6-0 and 3-2).

In the consolation semifinals, Midkiff lost by 4-1 decision to to Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) before winning by forfeit to earn fifth place.

The NCAA National Championships will take place March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla.