College Wrestling: Reiver trio sail to semis

Iowa Western wrestling is sending three wrestlers on to the NJCAA National Championship semifinals after Jakason Burks, Fabian Padilla, and Josh McFarland all won quarterfinal matches on Friday night at the Mid America Center. All three clinched All-American status with the win as well.

“It worked good, they’ve been wrestling hard all tournament,” head coach Josh Watts said about his three semifinalists. “They deserve to be in we just have to get ready for tomorrow and get these other guys ready for tomorrow.

“We’re competing hard, our guys are being aggressive wrestling, scoring points. We just need to continue doing that.

Wrestlers who place in the top eight at Nationals earn All-American status.

The three wrestlers will compete in the semifinal at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Finals will start at 7 p.m.

Not all the Reivers were victorious in the quarterfinals. Creighton Baughman and Isaiah Alford lost matches, dropping into the consolation side of the bracket where they will try to earn third.

Last year, Iowa Western had one national champion, Isaiah Crosby, who graduated from Iowa Western in 2021.

The Reivers are hoping to get more this year.

“They’ve worked really hard this year,” Watts said. “Fabian is a third-year guy, Josh McFarland is a third-year guy, so hopefully we can get them into the finals tomorrow.”

No. 2 seed Burks won via 16-0 technical fall over Niagara County’s No. 10 Tony Kuhn at 125 pounds. He scored on a single-leg takedown in the opening seconds and used two tilts to score a two-point near fall and a four-point near fall.

He continued to roll in the second period, scoring a reversal on a granby in four seconds. He scored on two more tilts, a four-point and two-point near falls to clinch the win.

“It feels good. I’m the first All-American for Iowa Western at 125. It feels great,” Burks said. “Coaches just told me the plan, and I executed it, stayed on top got to work, held him down for three minutes plus, so just grinding out there.

“I didn’t get that cheap tilt until the beginning of this year. I’ve just been working on it. I learned it from Creighton Baughman, who’s an All-American. … I’m determined and all I have to do is want it more than them.”

No. 3 Padilla defeated Northeast Oklahoma A&M’s Gage Shetly 6-1 at 157.

Neither wrestler scored in the first period. Padilla won the coin flip and deferred his option to the third period, and Shetley chose to start the second on bottom.

Shetley scored first, escaping on a standup in eight seconds. But, Padilla took control of the match with 16 seconds left in the period when Shetley went for a throw. Padilla countered and planted Shetley to his back, scoring a takedown and four-point nearfall.

Padilla chose to start the third and neutral, and neither wrestler scored as Padilla held on for the 6-1 win.

“He’s a strong kid. I had to stay in position the whole time,” Padilla said. “Wrestle my match, don’t let him wrestle his. I knew once I had taken down and I had put him on his back, I knew he didn’t have no offense to score on me.”

No. 3 McFarland earned a major decision, defeating No. 10 Jr Scott of Southwestern Oregon 16-4 at 184.

McFarland scored early and often was a blast double, taking advantage of the square stance of Scott. McFarland scored five takedowns in total.

“It feels good, it’s just another step towards the semifinals tomorrow morning,” McFarland said. “I’m just pushing toward the finals. I didn’t know the kid coming into the tournament but my coach Zeb Wahle helped me practice moving my feet and get to my attacks, being confident in my takedowns. I really come out here and let it fly.”

Baughman at 141 and Grant Lyman at 165 both fought their way back on the backside of the bracket on Friday night and are in the consolation quarterfinals to earn All-American status.

Iowa Western is currently in sixth place as a team with 71 points, Clackamas leads the field with 99 points.