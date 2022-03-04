COLLEGE WRESTLING: Reivers send five to quarters

Iowa Western wrestling saw five of its 10 wrestlers earn a spot in the quarterfinals during the NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs on Friday at the Mid-America Center.

"I think the guys are wrestling aggressive, I think they're wrestling to score points and they're chasing bonus-point wins," head coach Josh Watts said. "We need to continue that for tonight.

"Our goal is always to win a team title but we have to take care of the matches in front of us right now and that's all that matters."

Redshirt-freshman Jakason Burks earned the No. 2 seed at 125 pounds. He is currently ranked No. 4 in his weight class.

Burks opened the tournament with an 18-1 technical fall in the second period after scoring three takedowns and three four-point nearfalls. He followed that up with a second-period pinfall in the round of 16.

Burks hopes to continue his win streak through tomorrow night's championship matches.

"It's always nice to definitely get that first match out of the way," Burks said. "That's where the jitters and nerves are at. Now I'm just having fun with it, scoring points, going to my offense. ... (I'm hoping to) win the national title individually and for our team."

The No. 1 ranked wrestler in the weight class had to withdraw before the tournament.

No. 8 seed redshirt-freshman Creighton Baughman earned his spot in the quarterfinals at 141 pounds after securing a third-period pin in the first round and winning a 16-2 major decision in the round of 16. He led 5-2 after the second period but ended the match with a takedown and two four-point nearfalls.

Baughman is ranked No. 5 at 141.

No. 3 seed redshirt-freshman Fabian Padilla won his first two matches at 157. He pinned his first opponent in the second period and won via tech fall 16-1 in the second round.

Padilla is ranked No. 2 at 157.

"It feels great. I'm excited. I'm here for my team and here for myself," Padilla said. "I'm ready to keep it rolling. ... My expectation is to wrestle as hard as I can, wrestle every second, keeping pushing through everything. My goal, is to be at the top of the podium at the end of the day."

No. 5 seed freshman Isaiah Alford won 9-5 in the first round after scoring four takedowns. He followed that up with a 17-5 major decision in the second round. He led 7-3 after the first period and 10-3 after two. He ended the match by scoring two takedowns and a two-point nearfall.

No. 3 seed sophomore Josh McFarland advanced to the quarterfinals after winning via a 22-6 tech fall in his first match. He scored eight takedowns in the match. He won a 13-3 major decision in the round of 16, scoring three more takedowns.

McFarland is ranked No. 3 at 184.

"I've been in the national tournament before so coming into those first matches is really just about getting the jitters out," McFarland said. "Getting your rhythms going, getting your offense going, really getting your body warmed up and ready to wrestle for the rest of the tournament. That's how I see those first round matches. ... My goal is to win it. That's my goal."

Sophomore Camden Russell lost his first match at 133 but bounced back to win with a 17-1 tech fall in the first round of consolations.

Freshman Kruise Kiburz opened the tournament by winning a prelim via pinfall in the first period at 149 but lost in the round of 32 and fell in the first round of consolations.

Freshman Grant Lyman upset the No. 13 seed at 184, 9-4, in the opening match after scoring a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the third period. He fell in the round of 16 but bounced back to win a 16-2 major decision in the second round of consolations.

Freshman Michael Aguirre also scored an upset, defeating the No. 12 seed at 197. He won 7-3 after scoring a reversal and two-point nearfall in the second period. He lost in the round of 16 but bounced back with a 13-3 major decision on the other side of the bracket.

No. 9 seed freshman Trent Strong pinned his first-round opponent in the second period at 285 but got caught in a pinfall in the round of 16 by the No. 8 seed. He then fell to the No. 10 seed in consolations ending his tournament.

Iowa Western was tied for fourth as a team with 37 points, Northeast Oklahoma A&M lead the tournament with 39.5 points, ahead of the quarterfinals.

Championship quarterfinals started at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, semifinals will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and the championship finals will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday.