College Wrestling: Reivers send whole team to nationals

Iowa Western wrestling is sending all 10 of its wrestlers to the National Tournament after all 10 placed in the top six at the National Qualifier Saturday at Centerville.

Jakason Burks and Isaiah Alford led the Reivers, winning the 125-pound tournament abd 174 bracket respectively.

Creighton Baughman took second at 141, Fabian Padilla won silver at 157, Josh McFarland was runner up at 184 and Trent Strong placed second at 285.

Camden Russell placed third at 133 and Grant Lyman won a bronze at 165.

Michael Aguirre placed fourth at 197 and Kruise Kiburz took sixth at 149.

Burks went 2-0 after receiving a bye to the semifinals where he defeated Cruz Aguilar of North Iowa Area Community College 6-3. In the championship match he defeated Aidan Harris 13-5 in the Iowa Central Community College.

Alford started his day with an 18-5 major decision over Caden Mumme of Iowa Lakes Community College in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal he won a 10-3 decision over Jacob Anderson of Indian Hills. He won the championship with a 4-1 victory over Jose Rodriguez of Iowa Central Community College.

The NJCAA National Championships will take place on March 4-5 at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs.