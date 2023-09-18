Lewis Central showed up big to their first invite of the season, also their first appearance of the season in a yard pool. The Titans came second out of seven teams with 228 points.

Johnston took first with 401 points and third place went to Marshalltown with 180 points.

The top twelve finishers in each individual event and top seven in relays scored points. Sydnie Collins led the team in points with 84. Madeline Knispel contributed 75 points. Mia Hansen scored 71 points. Ainsley Lockey rounded up 65 points.

LC relays contributed a lot to point standings. The 200 yard medley relay placed second with Collins, Knispel, Hansen, and Kennedy Zehner. Head coach Bruce Schomburg has been playing around with this relay and was happy with how this combination of swimmers performed.

The 200 yard freestyle relay placed fifth with Kate Graeve, Kaylee Johnson, Zehner, and Lockey. The 400 yard freestyle relay placed second with Lockey, Hansen, Knispel, and Collins.

LC scored points with all event entries in most individual events. Collins won gold in both individual events with a 2:16.60 in the 200IM and a 1:02.39 in the 100 backstroke. These are the events that Collins took to state last year.

Lockey scored third in the 200 freestyle with 2:11.59, while Hannah Gann and Johnson went six and seven respectively. Hansen placed sixth in the 200IM with Anissa Schnackel immediately following in seventh with 2:33.29. Graeve scored the last point up for grabs in 12th place for 30.18 in the 50 freestyle.

Hansen and Lockey claimed fifth and sixth respectively, in the 100 butterfly with 1:06.43 and 1:07.32. Graeve also scored in tenth place. Zehner was the first LC swimmer to touch the wall in the 100 freestyle in 8th place with 1:00.86.

Knispel secured the silver in the 500 freestyle with a 5:51.16. Following was Gann in sixth with a 6:00.41 and Johnson in eighth with 6:06.64. Zehner won her heat in the 100 backstroke with a 1:08.00, landing in fifth place. Kate Spitznagle locked in eleventh place.

To round out individual events, Knispel took fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:18.74. Schnackel secured eight place with a 1:23.28.

LC plans to be more competitive at their next invite on September 23 at Valley High School. They should see stiffer competition and need to be battle-ready. As LC gets more exposure in upcoming invites, fans should expect to see big time drops and possibly some state cuts.