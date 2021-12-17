Coralville's Xtream Arena to Host Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Tournament

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced on Friday that the Iowa Girls State Volleyball Tournament will be moving to Coralville's Xtream Arena starting in 2022.

The arena opened in September of 202 and has a capacity of 5,100 plus additional floor seating.

The tournament had been hosted by Cedar Rapids since 1991.

“We are excited to bring the State Volleyball Tournament to Xtream Arena and Coralville,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger in a press release. “Xtream Arena is the premier volleyball venue in Iowa. We look forward to our partnership with the staffs at the Arena and Think Iowa City.”