Cornerstone Christian sweeps Heartland Christian

Heartland Christian volleyball struggled to find its grove on Monday night at Cornerstone Christian (NE).

The Eagles finished with just 12 kills as a team in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 defeat.

"The first couple of games we really struggled we serve receive a lot," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "That definitely hurt us because we weren't able to get anything set up consistently for our hitters. The third game we got better with our service passing but then we were making lots of hitting and serving errors. We did however have some really good rallies and good plays."

Mady Jundt led Heartland with five kills, Grace Heffernan added four, Kayci Brennan totaled two and McKenna McCord tallied one.

Brennan lead Hartland with eight assists and Kelsi Fichter finished with four.

Jundt and McCord each served three aces and Fichter, Emma Brown and Brennan all served one.

McCord also finished with a team-high seven digs and Jundt collected five. Heffernan blocked one shot at the net.

Heartland Christian is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home against College View.

Heartland Christian (3-8) 19 18 17 -- 0

Cornerstone Christian (4-7) 25 25 25 -- 3