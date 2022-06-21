Council Bluffs All-City Girls Soccer

The Daily Nonpareil reveals its 2022 All-City girls soccer team. With two of the city teams making it to the state tournament at Cownie Park and the other two also playing the regional semifinals it comes as no surprise that Council Bluffs was loaded with talent this year. Thus, making this team exciting, yet a bit difficult as many athletes here had solid seasons this spring.

From superb goalkeeping to offensive records being broken this season there was a little bit of everything this spring.

Per usual, the decisions of the teams are influenced primarily by the four city coaches and the sports staff here at the Nonpareil. Without further ado, listed below is this year’s all-city girls soccer team.

Goalkeeper: Camryn Hosick, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson: Hosick led the city with a 90.3 save percentage and made a whopping 232 saves this season, or on average 13 to 14 saves per game, thus helping her stand out from the rest at this elite position. Stats like that alone made her stand out, but being a freshman on top of that made this a very impressive debut season for Hosick. Hosick was a brick wall at times for T.J. and earned herself second-team all-district honors. The Yellow Jackets have a bright future in the goal for the next few seasons.

“The saves Camryn made and the effort she gave kept us in games,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “She at first wasn’t even sure if she wanted to play keeper, but after trying her out there for a bit it became clear that this was where she belonged. I think that really speaks about the kind of athlete she is.”

Defenseman: Lexy Mayo, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: This sophomore had speed that helped the Lynx have the tenacious defense they had. Speed kills. More specifically here, speed kills opponents’ scoring chances. She was one of the few reasons why the Lynx had 11 shutouts this past season. Mayo also had three assists on the season.

“Lexy had tremendous speed and physicality on the backline,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller said. “Lexy shut down and won so many battles against opposing offenses. She was a big part of our record setting shutouts.”

Defenseman: Lily Krohn, Sophomore, St. Albert: Krohn was a big part of the Saintes defense success and in result she earned first team all-state honors in Class 1A. While defense was her main objective, she also scored five goals.

“Stats cannot show how important Lily was to the team,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “She was a big part of our defense’s success this year.”

Defenseman: Grace Strong, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson: Strong was not only a main staple to the Yellow Jackets defense, but she also could help the Jackets turn their defense into offense. After disrupting multiple offenses throughout the year the sophomore also scored six goals of her own and accounted for eight assists as well.

“She just plays so strong,” Royer said. “”A defenseman you can’t play shy and Grace is not shy. Grace has no problem creating or taking physical play. She does it fairly, but still you better watch out, because she was not afraid to knock you down or move through you to get the ball.”

Midfielder: Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Once again, stats don’t always speak of the affirmative action one player may give to their team.

“She was the engine in the middle of the field for us,” Miller said. “She won the ball back frequently thwarting the other team and then would dazzle with her foot skills before finding open teammates.”

Midfielder: Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central: Hays was like a swiss army knife for the Titans. She played key roles in the defense’s success and was second on the team with scoring 22 goals on the year. She also did well at setting her teammates up for success as she had the team-high 14 assists.

“Gracie was big for our offense and defense, she did a bit of everything for us,” Lewis Central head coach Jesse Smith said.

Midfielder: Paige Bracker, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Bracker was the x-factor on the Lynx. She was not only a player who was a cornerstone to the Lynx’s defensive success but also had the boot to kick in 30+ yard goals and turn the Lynx’s tenacious defense into a dangerous high-powered offense. She’s been doing that now for three seasons. Bracker scored eight goals and accounted for a team and school record co-high 18 assists with her sophomore teammate Liberty Bates.

“She was the heart of our team,” Miller said. “She led the team to 11 shutouts and the lowest goals allowed average in school history. On top of that she had 18 assists this season which is a school record.”

Forward: Hanna Schimmer, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: There were games where it seemed like this senior could score at will. As a result, Schimmer broke the A.L. record for most goals scored by one player in a single season by scoring 44 goals, the highest amount in the city, and in Class 3A. She also had 12 assists on the year which was second on the team. She will be continuing her soccer career at Iowa Western in the fall.

“Hanna was an offensive dynamo that drew so much attention from other teams and she still was extremely productive.” Miller said.

Forward: Ella Klusman, Sophomore, St. Albert: After losing a lot of scoring production last season St. Albert needed some to step up and produce some offense. Klusman did exactly that as she led the team with 25 goals this season to lead a mostly young Saintes squad. It should be an exciting next two year for Klusman and the Saintes after another year’s experience. Klusman was a second team all-state selection in Class 1A.

“Ella is an explosive, athletic player. She can change a game in minutes.” Hughes said.

Forward: Hana Daoudi, Senior, Lewis Central: Daoudi was a scoring machine for the Titans and in some games this scoring machine would get stuck on automatic. Daoudi had a hat trick or greater in nine games and scored as many as five goals against Sioux City Heelan. Daoudi also had 10 assists on the year.

“Hana was an elite scorer for us,” Smith said. “She set a new record for goals scored in a season and will be missed next season.”

Forward: Liberty Bates, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Bates was another key piece to the Lynx’s success. Though her scoring numbers were lower than last season, the sophomore still was a key reason why the Lynx boasted a high-powered offense. Scoring 13 goals and co-leading the team with 18 assists Bates was not just a scorer, she was solid at setting up her teammates as well.

“Like a conductor at a concert, Liberty orchestrated and organized our offense by either getting the assist, making the pass to the assist, making runs to open space for others, or scoring the goals herself.” Miller said.

Honorable Mention:

Goalkeeper, Savanna Vanderwerf, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln

Midfielder, Abby Evers, Senior, Abraham Lincoln

Forward, Piper McGuire, Junior, Abraham Lincoln

Forward, Allison Smith, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln

Defenseman: Callie Williams, Senior, Lewis Central

Midfielder, Haylee Erickson, Sophomore, Lewis Central

Midfielder, Natalie Smith, Senior, Lewis Central

Forward, Reagan Lea, Freshman, Lewis Central

Defenseman, Anna Helton, Junior, St. Albert

Midfielder, Kirsten Piskorski, Freshman, St. Albert

Defenseman, Trinity Minor, Junior Thomas Jefferson

Midfielder, Rukhshana Muidinzoda, Senior, Thomas Jefferson

Forward, Lexi Smith, Senior, Thomas Jefferson

Forward, Makena Kramer, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson