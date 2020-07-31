You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs all stars to take on legendary Omaha team in slow-pitch softball
0 comments

Council Bluffs all stars to take on legendary Omaha team in slow-pitch softball

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Bob Wahl file

Bob Wahl sits in the bleachers at the Art Botts Field at Stan Bahnsen Park on May 1, 2014. Wahl is a well-known supporter of the Council Bluffs community softball scene and was among a group of Council Bluffs players inducted into the Midwest USSSA/GSL slow-pitch softball Hall of Fame.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

A team of Council Bluffs all stars will take on an Omaha softball institution.

T’s 13 of Omaha will play a Council Bluffs team at 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Council Bluffs Recreation Complex, 2900 Richard Downing Ave.

The game was organized by Bob Wahl and sponsored by his company, Wahl Optical.

“Unless the wind blows in, there’s going to be a ton of home runs,” Wahl said.

The Council Bluffs team is made up of players from the city’s Sunday and Wednesday night slow-pitch leagues. T’s 13 has been one of the best teams in Omaha for decades, with many of those years spent battling Wahl’s Wahl Optical for area supremacy.

The event is open to the public. Fans should bring their own chairs, as bleachers aren’t available to ensure social distancing.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News