Council Bluffs all stars to take on legendary Omaha team in slow-pitch softball

A team of Council Bluffs all stars will take on an Omaha softball institution.

T’s 13 of Omaha will play a Council Bluffs team at 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Council Bluffs Recreation Complex, 2900 Richard Downing Ave.

The game was organized by Bob Wahl and sponsored by his company, Wahl Optical.

“Unless the wind blows in, there’s going to be a ton of home runs,” Wahl said.

The Council Bluffs team is made up of players from the city’s Sunday and Wednesday night slow-pitch leagues. T’s 13 has been one of the best teams in Omaha for decades, with many of those years spent battling Wahl’s Wahl Optical for area supremacy.

The event is open to the public. Fans should bring their own chairs, as bleachers aren’t available to ensure social distancing.

