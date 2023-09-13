Council Bluffs girl’s swimming split a triangular meet Tuesday evening, falling to Des Moines East but defeating Des Moines Hoover.

CB entered a team in the 200 yard medley relay but was disqualified due to an early relay exchange.

Camryn Moon appeared first for CB in the individual events by placing second in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:22.74.

Next up was Aubrey Lefeber in the 200 yard IM. She placed third with a 3:12.09.

Luciana Gruber touched the wall in second place in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 30.00, and Morgan Miller placed sixth with a 40.37.

Moon grabbed the silver again in the 100 yard butterfly with a 1:17.22. Gruber ended third in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:06.87.

The 200 yard freestyle relay of Miller, Lefeber, Gruber, and Moon grabbed the third spot with a 2:16.01.

Lefeber concluded the meet with a second place in the 100 yard backstroke at a 1:22.86.

CB swims again on September 19 in a dual against Sioux City West at Kirn.