Council Bluffs Volleyball Player of the Year: Williams drew from role models becomes one

St. Albert senior Lauren Williams has had a lot of role models between players and coaches during her volleyball career.

She started her volleyball career when she was around 4 or 5 years old and hasn’t stopped yet. Over a decade later, Williams found herself as a crucial part of a Saintes volleyball team that finished with an 18-13 record and made it to the regional semifinals. Williams was a three-year starter in high school.

Her performance this season has led to her being named the Nonpareil’s 2021 City Player of the year.

Williams pointed to her coaches and her drive to be better as the reason she stayed committed to volleyball all these years.

“Just the coaching, and I know I was super competitive when I was little,” she said. “I really just wanted to keep going and keep playing. As I was doing other sports like soccer I got really competitive and that made me just want to be better at it.”

Williams pointed to her middle school coach Teri Miller and high school coach Angie Lantz as two of the key role models in her career thus far.

While Williams always had a passion for the game, she said it wasn’t until the beginning of high school that she discovered her talent.