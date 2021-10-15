Council Bluffs wins double dual

"It was a great day meet for us back in the water after two weeks off without a dual meet because of COVID concerns," head coach Logan Maxwell said. "Our girls didn't have PRs in every event, but that's attributed to difficult practices that we've had over the past few days to play catch up to get us back in shape.

"I am extremely proud of our girls and the way that they competed with one another and the other teams. We will see what happens Saturday and the rest of the season. We are trying to do thing in spite of what happened rather than despite. We will have to let the chips fall where they may."