 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs wins double dual
0 comments

Council Bluffs wins double dual

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
090821-cbn-spo-swimming-p6

Council Bluffs’ Meredith Struebing competes in the 400-meter freestyle event on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE

Council Bluffs swimming won a double dual on Thursday at Atlantic, defeating the host team and Des Moines North.

C.B. defeated Atlantic 101-45 and Des Moines North 116-10.

"It was a great day meet for us back in the water after two weeks off without a dual meet because of COVID concerns," head coach Logan Maxwell said. "Our girls didn't have PRs in every event, but that's attributed to difficult practices that we've had over the past few days to play catch up to get us back in shape.

"I am extremely proud of our girls and the way that they competed with one another and the other teams. We will see what happens Saturday and the rest of the season. We are trying to do thing in spite of what happened rather than despite. We will have to let the chips fall where they may."

200-yard medley relay

1. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Spitznagle, Crilly) - 2:16.96

200 Freestyle

1. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic - 2:07.96

2. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:23.77

4. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:34.43

200 Individual Medley

1. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs -  2:59.08

2. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 3:00.44

50 Freestyle

1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 26.68

3. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 29.59

100 Butterfly

1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:17.74

2. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 1:30.15

100 Freestyle 

1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 58.97

2. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 1:01.26

500 Freestyle 

1. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic - 5:42

2. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 6:35.79

3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 6:35.97

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Council Bluffs (Gruber, Hamilton, Moon, Lee) - 1:50.48

100 Backstroke

1. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:17.07

2. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs - 1:19.41

100 Breaststroke 

1. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:21.44

3. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:24.56

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Atlantic - 4:22

2. Abraham Lincoln (Crilly, Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky) - 4:25

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert