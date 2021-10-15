Council Bluffs wins double dual

Council Bluffs swimming won a double dual on Thursday at Atlantic, defeating the host team and Des Moines North.
C.B. defeated Atlantic 101-45 and Des Moines North 116-10.
"It was a great day meet for us back in the water after two weeks off without a dual meet because of COVID concerns," head coach Logan Maxwell said. "Our girls didn't have PRs in every event, but that's attributed to difficult practices that we've had over the past few days to play catch up to get us back in shape.
"I am extremely proud of our girls and the way that they competed with one another and the other teams. We will see what happens Saturday and the rest of the season. We are trying to do thing in spite of what happened rather than despite. We will have to let the chips fall where they may."
200-yard medley relay
1. Council Bluffs (Lefeber, Miller, Spitznagle, Crilly) - 2:16.96
200 Freestyle
1. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic - 2:07.96
2. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:23.77
4. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 2:34.43
200 Individual Medley
1. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs - 2:59.08
2. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 3:00.44
50 Freestyle
1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 26.68
3. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 29.59
100 Butterfly
1. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 1:17.74
2. Emily Lee, Council Bluffs - 1:30.15
100 Freestyle
1. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 58.97
2. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 1:01.26
500 Freestyle
1. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic - 5:42
2. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 6:35.79
3. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 6:35.97
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay
1. Council Bluffs (Gruber, Hamilton, Moon, Lee) - 1:50.48
100 Backstroke
1. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:17.07