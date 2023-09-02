Experienced senior, vigorous freshman. St. Albert’s Owen Wise and Glenwood’s Grace Berglund were both race winners at the 53rd running of the Lynx Invitational at Iowa Western on Saturday.

In the girls 5K run, Berglund went in without a plan but said it “means a lot” to win her second of her freshman season, finishing with a time of 21:16.

“I kind of went out there and ran today,” the Rams freshman said. “I didn’t really have a plan. I guess. I was just following Lola (Mendlik, junior at Denison-Schleswig) and then ended up passing her.”

But it wasn’t ideal for Berglund, especially at a course she called her least favorite after running on the course in middle school. She did “what everyone tries to do,” running up the hills really fast and trying to strike down the downhills.

“I just hope to keep improving throughout the season,” Berglund said. “I hopefully will place at state, that’s my goal.”

Berglund will have a solid pack around her, including sister Madelyn (ninth, 22:54.70).

“We pack run all the time in practice, like during workouts and road runs, so we had I think two or three girls pack around together,” the Rams freshman surmised, correctly, as Madelyn was joined by Lauren Hughes (eighth, 22:53.70) and Breckyn Petersen (10th, 23:07.40). “So that was a big deal for us today.”

Glenwood earned a second place team finish in the girls standings, as Megan Hughes (16th, 24:12.10) and Katelyn Harms (20th, 24:30.90) both medaled.

Abraham Lincoln’s KayLynn Kepler Thomason (15th, 24:05.20) and Mya Scheer (19th, 24:30.90) also medaled, as did Grace Steinmetz from Heartland Christian (12th, 23:40.80).

Kiera Diehm (HC, 23rd), Maura Ryan (St. Albert, 24th) and Bailey Richardson (Riverside, 27th) were just outside the medalists.

Riverside finished fifth as a team, Thomas Jefferson sixth. Southeast Polk won the team title.

In the boys run, familiarity was a factor as St. Albert senior Owen Wise won with a time of 18:27.

“I've ran this course since my freshman year,” Wise said. “They changed it, I think, my junior or sophomore year, so I've been pretty familiar with this course.”

On the course, the Falcons senior attacked the hills and kept a steady pace the whole time.

Wise ran ahead early and never looked back as he built up a comfortable lead and won by nearly 30 seconds.

“My goal going into the race was to get out hard because I was gonna be tired regardless. So I got out hard and luckily kept my lead,” he said. “It feels good to get the win, especially because it helps the team.”

St. Albert went on to place fourth in spite of Jacob Boswell going down – Falcons head coach Russ Sindelar confirmed Boswell was in good condition after his legs gave out having jumped out to third place – as Jackson Walter (11th, 20:29.60) and Brady Smith (17th, 21:43.50) joined Wise as medalists.

Going forward, Wise hopes the Falcons can qualify for state and that he can medal individually.

Also among the medalists were a host of Riverside Bulldogs – Brody Henderson (fourth, 19:02.40), Dawson Henderson (fifth, 19:06.80) and Mason McCready (seventh, 19:32.20) – AL’s Cody Smith (third, 19:02.40) and James O’Brien (19th, 21:59.20), and TJ’s trio of Immanuel Brown (15th, 20:51.80), Bailyan Williamson (18th, 21:47.80) and Jackson Abraham (20th, 22:00.60).

Just outside the top 20 were Brandon Bowen (TJ, 23rd), Brady Dingus (HC, 26th), Daniel Hornberg (AL, 27th), Alex Johnston (AL, 29th) and Alex Dawson (SA, 30th).

Behind the Falcons, the Yellow Jackets, Lynx and Eagles finished fifth through seventh in the boys team standings.