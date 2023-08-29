AMES, Ia. – Lewis Central’s cross country team competed in the season-opening Kirk Schmaltz Invitational, the 55th running of the event, on Monday.

“Both our boys and girls had outstanding season-opening runs up in Ames, which is always a fun race because it is run on the Iowa State cross country course,” Titans head coach Taylor May said. “It is a pretty cool opportunity for the kids to run on the same course that has hosted multiple NCAA regionals and will host the Big 12 championships later this fall.”

Reigning Class 3A state champion, Ethan Eichhorn, improved his school record time by 11 seconds (15:20.7) and finished third overall.

“He battled with two very good runners from Ankeny and ran a solid race. Being able to hold his own with the top 4A runners was impressive,” May said.

The LC head coach was also happy with the pack behind Eichhorn, as the Titans finished sixth in the boys varsity run. Sophomore Kevin Coots medaled in 24th (16:29.6) while junior Richard Selken had a breakout race, placing 34th (16:48.4).

“He (Selken) put in a ton of work this summer and broke 17 minutes for the first time,” May said. “Jackson Cox (67th; 17:58.5) was a nice surprise for us as well. He was a middle-of-the-pack JV runner last year, but he has really worked himself into a contributing runner.”

Kade Diercks, Marshall Arkfeld and Asher Rodenburg rounded out the Titans pack, pushing LC to their best finish at Ames in sixth.

In the varsity girls race, the Titans finished ninth.

“On the girls side, Ava Bussey showed off all the work she has put in this summer,” May said. “She is definitely the most improved on our team from last year. She made a decision this spring after track that she was going to put in the time to become a great runner and we are seeing the results now. I was extremely happy that she broke 20 minutes right out of the gate.”

Bussey finished 16th overall (19:55.3) while Delayna Reese, Madelyn Hoss, Tyler Tingley, Olivia Wait and Kate Strohmeier rounded out the Titans pack.

LC is next on the course at Iowa Western for a stacked home invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Glenwood, Harlan, Heartland Christian, Plattsmouth (Neb.), St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Underwood.