Crusaders slash Titans in regional championship

Brobst said her team focused on fundamentals in practice this week, preparing for this match. They even rewatched their previous encounter with Lewis Central from Sept. 25, where the Titans won in three sets at the Sioux City East Tournament.

“We just kind of went back to the basics in practice,” she said. “We focused a lot on ourselves as a team and the things we needed to work on. I actually had the girls scout us against Lewis Central and what they would do. Those are the things that they worked on and those are the things they fixed and obviously, it worked.”

Bond said he was proud of his team for making it this far in the season.

“We as a team always believed we would get here,” he said. “It was just a matter at what point in the season we would get here. I’m really pleased that they’re playing their best volleyball at the end. We’ll take this, and it seems weird, but we’re a very young team. You figure they’re all sophomores almost and a freshman. We can take this feeling here. You use that in the offseason to get yourself better, learn what it is that you need to do, to get to the next match.”

Bishop Heelan (20-16) 13 25 25 25 – 3

Lewis Central (19-15) 25 23 22 19 -- 2