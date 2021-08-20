Cy Patterson wins player of the year

St. Albert senior Cy Patterson is no stranger to the game of baseball.
Patterson grew up around the game with both his dad, Duncan, and brother, Shea involved in the sport as well. Growing up with a bat in his hands, it should be no surprise the success Patterson achieved over his four years.
He was named to the Council Bluffs All-City team and the All-State team, ended his career with the Falcons’ first state championship in over 20 years and finished this season as the city Player of the Year for the second season in a row.
“It’s a great honor to go back-to-back for city player of the year,” Patterson said. “St. Albert has had it for the past four years since Garret Reisz was there and then Ethan Bernard, then my junior year, then this year.
“... Since my eighth grade year, I was really hoping to make a name for myself right away, so I can make an impact. That was also one of my goals when I started my career at St. Albert was to try to be one of the players of the years.”
Patterson finished the season with 69 hits, including 20 doubles, one triple and five home runs, recorded 72 RBIs, finished with a batting average of .561 and an on-base percentage of .626.
He had 37 stolen bases of 41 attempts and scored 62 runs. Patterson also pitched four games, finishing with two saves and eight strikeouts in 4 and 1/3 innings pitched.
His baseball journey started long before his first varsity season. Growing up in a baseball family, Patterson remembers starting his competitive career around the age of seven.
He said there was no “light bulb” moment where it clicked that he had a knack for the game, but he did see his growth over the years.
“I really didn’t figure out I had a talent,” Patterson said. “It was more of a progression thing as I grew up. I developed more. I’m in a baseball family so that was one of our top things in the priority was baseball.”
As a young baseball fan, Patterson said his favorite player was Derek Jeter. Still a Yankees fan, he finds himself rooting for players like DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres.
Not only was Duncan Patterson the head coach of the team, but Shea Patterson was an assistant coach.
Cy said Shea gave plenty of encouragement throughout the season.
“It was big having Shea on because he played college baseball at Morningside for a little bit, and then he brought a lot more knowledge to being part of the game to St. Albert,” Cy said. “His key words for me were, ‘Don’t suck.’”
His brother played at St. Albert when he was in high school. His family’s passion for the sport is one of the motivating factors for Patterson, who hopes to be involved in the game for many years to come.
“It’s definitely part of my family ... that passion,” he said. “My brother had his senior season taken away from him because he had a heart surgery when he was a junior in high school. That kind of took it away from him and I wanted to see how far I could get for him.”
The Patterson family realized just how much the sport meant to them moments after winning the Class 1A state championship on July 29.
“Right after the game, me and my dad were about to go get interviewed, we had an emotional moment before that and just figured out how much the state championship meant for us as I was ending out my high school career,” Cy Patterson said.
Patterson will be continuing his baseball career at Des Moines Area Community College, after he committed there last fall.
He added that he hopes he can find himself on the diamond right away and further his playing days.
“Hopefully, I can make an immediate impact, but if not, I’ll grind out and see if I can get a spot that way,” Patterson said.
He plans on pursuing an exercise science degree so he can be involved in baseball even after his playing days.
“If I can’t continue as a player, I’d still like to be around the game either as a (personal trainer) or a coach,” he said.
C.B. Baseball Players of the Year
2021: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2020: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2019: Ethan Bernard, St. Albert
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2015: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2014: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2013: Jake Lewis, St. Albert
2012: Alex Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2011: Eric Toole, Lewis Central
2010: Eric Toole, Lewis Central
2009: Eric Toole, Lewis Central
2008: Andrew Brown, St. Albert
2007: Doug Moran, St. Albert
2006: Mike Stamp, Lewis Central
2005: Justin Toole, Lewis Central
2004: Justin Toole, Lewis Central
2003: Cole Grandfield, Lewis Central
2002: Jake Hansen, Lewis Central
2001: Jake Hansen, Lewis Central
2000: Jeff Price, Lewis Central
1999: Nate Baas, St. Albert
1998: Chad Schoening, St. Albert
1997: Eric Applegate, Abraham Lincoln
1996: Eric Janecek, St. Albert
1995: Pat Malone, St. Albert
1994: Pat Malone, St. Albert
1993: Tom Giles, Thomas Jefferson
1992: Joey Nicholas, Thomas Jefferson
1991: Brett Elam, Lewis Central
1990: Jeremy Petry, St. Albert and Brent Bowman, Thomas Jefferson
1989: Brian O’Connor, St. Albert
1988: Steve Martin, St. Albert