Cy Patterson wins player of the year

St. Albert senior Cy Patterson is no stranger to the game of baseball.

Patterson grew up around the game with both his dad, Duncan, and brother, Shea involved in the sport as well. Growing up with a bat in his hands, it should be no surprise the success Patterson achieved over his four years.

He was named to the Council Bluffs All-City team and the All-State team, ended his career with the Falcons’ first state championship in over 20 years and finished this season as the city Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

“It’s a great honor to go back-to-back for city player of the year,” Patterson said. “St. Albert has had it for the past four years since Garret Reisz was there and then Ethan Bernard, then my junior year, then this year.

“... Since my eighth grade year, I was really hoping to make a name for myself right away, so I can make an impact. That was also one of my goals when I started my career at St. Albert was to try to be one of the players of the years.”

Patterson finished the season with 69 hits, including 20 doubles, one triple and five home runs, recorded 72 RBIs, finished with a batting average of .561 and an on-base percentage of .626.