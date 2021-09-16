Cyboron eyes college lacrosse

Cyboron’s scholarship offers are well earned. He spends roughly eight months of the year fine-tuning his lacrosse skills while balancing school and his other two sports.

He is currently a midfielder for the Omaha Rogue of the Nebraska High School Lacrosse Association (NHSLA) after playing his freshman and sophomore years for the Sarpy County Knights. The Knights didn’t have enough players to form a team after his first two seasons, so they combined with another team to form the Rogue.

The NHSLA is composed of 10 teams — eight from Nebraska and two from Iowa. It has a regular season and postseason to determine a league champion.

Cyboron’s schedule gets busier in the spring when his track and lacrosse commitments intertwine. For lacrosse alone, he’s usually playing one or two games a week with practices in between. He also watches film and hits the practice field throughout the week and tries to get as much rest as possible when the schedule allows.

Compared to more traditional prep sports, lacrosse’s participation numbers aren’t high. Cyboron gets coaching during the season, but when he trains on his own, he gets creative about his practice methods. That might mean studying film from past games or recording his own training sessions.