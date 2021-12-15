Davis, Blair win two each against Ralson

Lewis Central swimming's Tayden Blair and Dallas Davis won two races each in Tuesday's dual at home against Ralston, and the Titans won 10 of 11 events in a 123-29 victory.

Blair won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of one minute, 55.44 seconds and the 500 freestyle with 5:20.20.

Davis won the 50 free and the 100 butterfly. He swam 23.71 in the 50 free and a 59.89 in the fly.

LC swept all three relays.

In the 200 medley relay, the 'B' Relay team of Harrison Sprecher, David Gann, Blair and Reilly McMurphy swan a 1:53.31 to win.

Mason Lunning, Mitchell Schultz, Parker Fishell and Liam Hays won the 200 free relay with a time of 2:07.54.

Will Getter, Sprecher, Davis and Blair won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:42.06.

Patrick Chase won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.08, Reilly McMurphy took first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.43 and David Gann won gold in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:16.44.

Lewis Central is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Elkhorn Invitational.